Veriti Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.04 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

