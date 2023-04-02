Veriti Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

DLTR opened at $143.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

