Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Clorox by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $158.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.