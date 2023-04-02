Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 316 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $171.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.02. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

