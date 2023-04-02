Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,501 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

