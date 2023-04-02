Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 566 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

