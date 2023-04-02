Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 595 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.2 %

ADM stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

