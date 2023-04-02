Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 599 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PPL by 1,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,798,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPL Price Performance

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

