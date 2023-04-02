Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 629 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 662,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 36,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 77,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 113,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AOS stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

