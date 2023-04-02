Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,331 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,512,478,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

