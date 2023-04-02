Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

