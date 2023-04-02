Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

ATO stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

