Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

LNG opened at $157.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.94.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.22) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.