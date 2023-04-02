Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

