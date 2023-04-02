Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Lennar Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $105.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.