Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 363.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.9 %

AVB opened at $168.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.