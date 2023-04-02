Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,310,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $356.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.41. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

