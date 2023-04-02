Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,111,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 5,622.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 402,012 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Shares of BANF opened at $83.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.07. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $79.91 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

About BancFirst

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.