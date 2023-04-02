Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

