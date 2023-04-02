Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $2,405,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

