Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Autohome by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 2,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Autohome Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATHM opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

