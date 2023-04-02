Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 218.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $91.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

