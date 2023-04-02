Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 484,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 48,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

