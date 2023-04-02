Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,779,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,346,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 155,326 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,290,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,340,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.