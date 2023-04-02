Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

DexCom Stock Up 1.6 %

DXCM stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,445.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

