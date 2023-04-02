Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday Stock Up 3.2 %

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $233,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,035,897.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $248.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.