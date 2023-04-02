Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

