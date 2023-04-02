Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 6,237 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
GLPI stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.
