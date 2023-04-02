Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after buying an additional 368,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,901,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14,214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 113,719 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 284,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

KXI opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

