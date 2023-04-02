Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,616,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $58.30 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -118.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.00.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

