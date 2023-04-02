Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Boston Properties
In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Boston Properties Price Performance
BXP opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $133.11.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.
Boston Properties Profile
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.