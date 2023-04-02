Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Properties Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.72.

BXP opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

