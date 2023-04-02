Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,362 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,681. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

