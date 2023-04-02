Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,823 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $320.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

