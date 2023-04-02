Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,787 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,475 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 15,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PANW opened at $199.74 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.85, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.97.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
