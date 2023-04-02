Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,787 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,475 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 15,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $199.74 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.85, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

