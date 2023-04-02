Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,649 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

