Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 715 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 31.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 55.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $190.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.43. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,938,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 420,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,786,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $359,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,938,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 420,194 shares in the company, valued at $78,786,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,437 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,286. 48.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CorVel

Further Reading

