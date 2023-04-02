Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $485.46 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

