Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,774,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

