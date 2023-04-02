W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,885,000 after buying an additional 161,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,054,000 after buying an additional 642,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.