Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BJRI. CL King lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BJRI opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.66 million, a PE ratio of 171.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.