Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,490,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,639 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab makes up about 5.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $45,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 206.14%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357. 6.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

