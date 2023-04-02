Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,722,000 after buying an additional 1,049,159 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,287,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,646,000 after buying an additional 755,858 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.9 %

ZBH stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 117.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

