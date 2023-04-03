135 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $315.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.85.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

