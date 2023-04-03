1,560 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $134.07 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

