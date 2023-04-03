1,650 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2,235.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,508 shares of company stock worth $6,505,140. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $20.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.95.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

