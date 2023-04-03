2,550 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGF stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

