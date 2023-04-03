3,200 Shares in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 527,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 108,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 39.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $10.53 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

