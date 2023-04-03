3,317 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MTX opened at $60.42 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani purchased 822 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.