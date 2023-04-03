3,900 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 652.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 229,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Generac by 140.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,330,000 after buying an additional 176,335 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Generac by 356.8% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 165,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $108.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.46.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

