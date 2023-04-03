4,637 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 153.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

THS stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

